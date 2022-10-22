Award-winning — plastic-eating robo-fish is finally here to rid our waters of waste

"My design was focused on having a versatility in its function. What better creature to address the issues in water bodies than one that lives in them?”

The robot fish has gills that it uses to filter water as it swims and is about the size of a salmon.

“Fish are adapted to their environment, and gills are an incredible mechanism in nature that are specialized to filter oxygen into the bloodstream – so I adapted my design from that, with the purpose of creating a filter for microplastics instead," said Mackintosh.

Plastic-eating robot fish

The robo-fish can glow at night. University of Surrey

The robot moves through the water by flapping its tail and holding its mouth open to catch water (and microplastics) in an internal cavity.

When the cavity inside the bot is full, it closes its mouth, opens its louver-like gill flaps, and raises the cavity's floor to force the water out through the flaps. The gill flaps are covered with a tiny mesh that lets water through but traps plastic debris.

The 50 cm (19.7 in) long Robo-fish can already capture particles as small as 2 mm in size. Along with an IMU (inertial measuring unit) for tracking its movements in the water, it has inbuilt sensors to assess turbidity and underwater light levels. And it illuminates at night as well.