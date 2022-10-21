Plastonix Inc. developed a way to recycle all types of plastic

The Plastonix system is inexpensive, generates extremely low carbon emisions, is energy efficient, and simple. It uses a non-toxic chemical, that is organic, essentially a green chemical, in its processes. This is a tested, proven and unique plastic repurposing system that fuses all types of plastics together, recyclable and non-recyclable into a fused intermediate product. This product can then be turned into processable chips or a powered material.

There can be a further repurposing as a filler or parallel material for virgin plastic resins or converted into a composite material, such as

Paving material

Construction blocks paving stones

Tile beams

Sheets

Boards

The company uses a technology that utilizes a infusion process that depending on the situation may not require any sorting, cleaning or recycling.

This patent-pending technology can process all types of “petroleum-derived material.” The terms petroleum-derived materials refers to materials derived from petroleum as it is processed in oil refineries. The Plastonix system can process more than one type of petroleum-derived material at one time. There could be at least ten different types petroleum-derived materials can be combined at one time, all at the same time during the process.

The materials include materials naturally occurring in petroleum, such as paraffin wax and synthetically derived petrochemicals. The system can also process all manner of contaminant levels, forms, and/or material blends.

Plastonix can process such materials as

single use plastic shopping bags,

plastic straws

plastics reinforced with filler

elastomer

neoprene

asphalt shingles

plastics combined with a flame retardant

rubber

automotive components

One of the very destructive petroleum-derived materials that the Plastonix system can process is Styrofoam. This is a toxic level petroleum product that is often associated with soil degradation and disease.

Overall, materials may be cleaned or not cleaned, sorted or unsorted, and can be a mix of virgin plastic and waste plastic.