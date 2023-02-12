PlayStation's VR2 headset will be available soon. Here's what to expect

The VR2 is being launched more than six years after Sony debuted the first VR headset (PSVR) for its PlayStation. A lot has changed during this time, and comparing Sony's products alone, the two will look and feel vastly different.

Back in 2016, the PSVR did not even use analog sticks on its Move controllers and now has progressed leaps and bounds with the PSVR2 ones, which are simply called Sense.

The controllers

Sony has borrowed ideas for its controllers from the likes of Valve and Meta but some reviewers say they have executed them to perfection. Each of the controllers now has an analog stick and two control buttons. The Sense controllers also have triggers and clickable grip buttons below them.

The rings on the device feel natural and comfortable making it easier to grip things during gameplay, which is something we will get to in some time. Just to put it out there, the new PSVR2 controllers might not just be Sony's best offering so far but might as well be the best VR game controllers in the market soon.

The headset

The PSVR2 headset does not have anything radical to offer from how it looks when compared to other VR headsets. The headset has a black rubbery shield that blocks light from coming inside but is also wide enough to allow users to wear their glasses inside while gaming.

The OLED display has a 110-degree field of view, which is much larger than the Quest 2's 89 degrees and one does not feel like staring at a video display inside a blackened space.

Sony hasn't really thrown too much weight behind the display resolution of the PSVR2 itself since, in absolute numbers, the pixel resolution is only marginally better than the Quest. Where Sony has made a difference, though, is in making sure that graphic quality is high and the contrasts are bold.

The VR2 headset and Sense controllers PlayStation

An interesting addition is the foveated rendering in the headset which is a smart way to utilize the resources available at hand. VR headsets are known to track eye movement to deliver the gaming environment.