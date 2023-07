We know very little about deep ocean life and its many secrets. Ocean navigation systems are needed to collect data for surveys or research, search and rescue missions, or explore the rich alien life there.

There have been multiple studies where scientists have taken inspiration from different animals to build robots, and now we have one more.

Scientists from Brown University have now studied krill to build a Pleobot, a krill-inspired robot for underwater exploration and locomotion, which could help not just on Earth but on moons and other planets in the solar system.

The team, led by Sara Oliveira Santos, a Ph.D. candidate at Brown's School of Engineering, studied krills extensively to build Pleobot, which can emulate the krill's movements.