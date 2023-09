As the global landscape of drone technology experiences rapid innovations, Poland sets a new benchmark by unveiling the HAASTA unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the annual International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO). Designed to counter smaller airborne threats, this drone is a significant milestone for Poland in defense technology, particularly in the context of the evolving drone capabilities in nations like China and Russia.

As per a Breaking Defence report, the Polish government, in its official announcement, delicately cited “insights gained from recent years of combat operations,” hinting at the Ukraine conflict. Given Russia's use of Shahed-type drones in Ukraine and developments in similar technologies by countries like China and Iran, HAASTA is seen as Poland's response to this growing aerial threat. The UAV adheres to the new STANAG 4703 standard, tailored explicitly for fixed-wing light unmanned aircraft.