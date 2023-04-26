Polaris Dawn: The first commercial spacewalk mission could fly this summer

SpaceX's massive Starship launch system took to the skies for the first time last week. Shortly afterward, SpaceX was forced to trigger the rocket's termination system as it started to veer off course.

All in all, though, the first fully-integrated Starship and Super Heavy flight test was deemed a success.

"A big step towards a more exciting future.. Congratulations SpaceX on the big test," Shift4 founder Jared Isaacman tweeted at the time.

And he should know, as he will be part of the first crewed mission to fly aboard Starship. The first crewed Starship launch will be the third of the Polaris program, beginning with the Polaris Dawn mission.

Isaacman recently pointed out that Polaris Dawn could take off atop a Falcon 9 rocket as early as "late summer". That mission will tick off several impressive milestones, including the first commercial spacewalk in history.