Polaris on course to develop hypersonic spaceplane Aurora

The German aerospace firm Polaris Raumflugzenge has completed a series of test flights on the development of Aurora, the firm's next-generation spaceplane concept.

Last week, it successfully completed a flight of Mira-Light, a scaled-down version of its fourth demonstrator flight Mira, scheduled for its inaugural flight by year-end.

The firm has a wide net of experience in creating reusable space launch capabilities and a flexible hypersonic transport system that can continue to function as a conventional airplane.

The Aurora vehicle combines airplane and rocket launcher technology with a novel design to provide a significant cost advantage and pave the way for regular, secure, low-cost access to space. To that extent, Polaris has been creating a number of scaled flying demonstrators to test the technology and quicken the construction of the spaceplane.