Police use drone to find missing person with dementia

A police drone equipped with infrared capabilities has risen as a hero in the search for a missing person with dementia that disappeared from a Delta hospital on July 29. Delta is a city located in British Columbia, Canada.

This is according to a report by Global News published on Wednesday.

Delta police told the news outlet they received news of a potential sighting of the missing person at a local park called Dugald Morrison but once they arrived at the site they were not able to find them.

Big guns

That’s when they took out the big guns: a drone equipped with an infrared (IR) camera and spotlight.