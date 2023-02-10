Solar panels that mimic terracotta bricks are now powering Pompeii

"They look exactly like the terracotta tiles used by the Romans, but they produce the electricity that we need to light the frescoes," said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, Director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

"Pompeii is an ancient city which in some spots is fully preserved. Since we needed an extensive lightning system, we could either keep consuming energy, leaving poles and cables around and disfiguring the landscape or choose to respect it and save millions of euros."

Traditional PV tiles

These new tiles are called "traditional PV tiles" and come from Camisano Vicentino, a little Italian town halfway between Padua and Vicenza. They were developed and patented by the family business Dyaqua.

"It is me, my father, my mother, and my brother," said Elisabetta Quagliato. "Since photovoltaic production is increasing, we are expanding and now have two employees."

The concept came about from her father, Giovanni Battista, who "wanted to solve the problem of spotlights in public areas, which spoil the view once they are switched off."

The traditional PV tiles are made from a polymer compound that allows them to resemble tiles made of conventional materials. "We can also give it the look of stone, wood, concrete, and brick. As a result, such a solution can be installed not only on roofs but also on walls and floors," said Quagliato.