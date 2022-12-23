Porsche starts to use thin air and water to replace gasoline

A process called electrolysis

Haru Oni will produce green hydrogen via a process called electrolysis using sustainable and green renewable energy derived from wind power. The facility will also capture CO2 from the atmosphere and use a process of synthesis to combine the CO2 and hydrogen to produce eFuels, including carbon-neutral methanol (eMethanol), carbon-neutral gasoline (eGasoline) and carbon-neutral Liquefied Gas (eLG). These eFuels offer a key opportunity for existing infrastructure to become carbon neutral by continuously reusing and recycling CO2.

“Porsche is committed to a double-e path: e-mobility and eFuels as a complementary technology. Using eFuels reduces CO2 emissions. Looking at the entire traffic sector, the industrial production of synthetic fuels should keep being pushed forward worldwide. With the eFuels pilot plant, Porsche is playing a leading role in this development,” said Barbara Frenkel, Member of the Executive Board for Procurement at Porsche AG.

The ‘Haru Oni’ pilot plant in Punta Arenas. Porsche AG

“The potential of eFuels is huge. There are currently more than 1.3 billion vehicles with combustion engines worldwide. Many of these will be on the roads for decades to come, and eFuels offer the owners of existing cars a nearly carbon-neutral alternative. As the manufacturer of high-performance, efficient engines, Porsche has a wide range of know-how in the field of fuels,” added Michael Steiner, a member of the Executive Board for Development and Research at Porsche AG.

In the pilot phase of the project, Porsche has planned eFuel production of around 130,000 liters (34,342 gallons) per year. After that, the first round of scaling will take the project up to a projected 55 million liters (14.53 million gallons) per year. Around two years later, the capacity is expected to rise ten times that amount to up to 550 million liters (145.3 million gallons) per year.