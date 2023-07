Portable chemical imaging technology can reveal buried details in ancient Egyptian artwork, according to a study published in PLOS ONE on July 12.

Given that Egyptian paintings are often fragile and easily damaged during transportation— especially those on paper or papyrus— this "in-situ" approach offers a valuable tool to help preserve them.

Portable chemical imaging

It's commonly believed that highly formalized techniques were used to produce the masterful paintings of ancient Egypt. However, most studies on these works of art and their production method are conducted in laboratories or museums.

In this latest study, Philippe Martinez of Sorbonne University, France, and colleagues chemically imaged artworks while still hanging in their original contexts, making it possible to examine the layers and composition of paint. This approach also enabled the identification of any changes to old paintings.