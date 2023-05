Imagine this: a car park with sleek solar panels mounted on jet-black steel supports, harnessing the sun's energy while providing shade for parked vehicles.

This groundbreaking concept is becoming a reality in car parks across the UK, offering much more than just parking spaces.

These solar car parks, also known as carports, generate electricity, enhance the visual appeal of parking facilities, and provide protection from the elements.

The potential of solar car parks is gaining recognition, with the French Senate recently passing legislation that mandates solar panel coverage for existing and new car parks with 80 spaces or more. While the UK doesn't have a similar requirement, adopting solar car parks is rising as businesses aim to reduce long-term energy costs and increase reliance on renewable energy sources.