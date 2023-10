In a historic collaboration, Prada, the Italian luxury fashion house, has joined hands with Axiom Space, the company behind the world's first commercial space station, to design spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission. This mission, scheduled for 2025, will mark the first human landing on the Moon since 1972 and the first ever by a woman.

Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Units

The spacesuits, called Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Units (AxEMUs), will be based on NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) design but with Prada's signature touch of style and innovation. A press release said that Prada's engineers would work with Axiom Space's systems team to develop materials and features to ensure the astronauts' comfort and safety on the lunar surface.