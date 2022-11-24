Praga's Bohema: The racetrack-ready hypercar that is also comfy on road trips

An impressive powertrain

Bohema’s powertrain is based on Nissan’s famed 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine used in all its GT-R models since 2007. It is constructed around an aluminium alloy cylinder block, and there are double overhead camshafts per cylinder bank, with a continuously variable valve timing system on the inlet valves.

Nissan has supplied brand new GT-R engines to Praga for the Bohema and the company is targeting the production car to deliver up to 700 brake horsepower (bhp) at 6,800 revs per minute (rpm) and 725 newton-meters (Nm) of torque from 3,000 to 6,000 rpm.

With its carbon fibre monocoque and race-oriented fully adjustable suspension, it is extremely light, targeting just 982 kilogrammes (kgs) (wet without fuel), while its powerful Nissan GT-R-derived six-cylinder twin-turbo engine ensures reliability, ease of servicing and the potential for further performance tuning.

Meanwhile, engineers and designers have worked as one on the chassis and bodywork, to ensure all surfaces look compelling and elegant yet remain uncompromised in their contribution to aerodynamic efficiency and performance.

Extensive and innovative aerodynamics, including a unique rear spoiler design, result in over 900 kgs of downforce at 250 kilometers per hour (km/h).

An intricate cockpit with a removable steering wheel

The cockpit is another master of engineering. It can perfectly fit two large adults and its doors swing open giving access over the bodywork with steps built into the footwells to allow drivers and passengers to lower themselves into their seats without having to step onto the seats themselves. Furthermore, the steering wheel is removable to aid entry and exit.