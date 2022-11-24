Praga's Bohema: The racetrack-ready hypercar that is also comfy on road trips

The hypercar consists of "a sub-1,000 kilogrammes, mid-engined two-seater."
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Nov 24, 2022 10:18 AM EST
Created: Nov 24, 2022 10:18 AM EST
innovation
Praga's Bohema.jpg
Praga's Bohema

Praga 

Automotive company Praga has released its all-new legal hypercar in pre-production prototype form, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday (Nov .23).

It’s called the Bohema and the firm describes it as “a sub-1,000 kilogrammes, mid-engined two-seater that, in the right hands, is capable of extreme high performance on track targeting GT3 race car lap times on its semi-slick Pirellis. Yet it is also comfortable and practical for head-turning road trips.”

An impressive powertrain

Bohema’s powertrain is based on Nissan’s famed 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine used in all its GT-R models since 2007. It is constructed around an aluminium alloy cylinder block, and there are double overhead camshafts per cylinder bank, with a continuously variable valve timing system on the inlet valves.

Praga's Bohema: The racetrack-ready hypercar that is also comfy on road trips
Praga-Bohema-Exterior-3.

Praga 

Nissan has supplied brand new GT-R engines to Praga for the Bohema and the company is targeting the production car to deliver up to 700 brake horsepower (bhp) at 6,800 revs per minute (rpm) and 725 newton-meters (Nm) of torque from 3,000 to 6,000 rpm. 

With its carbon fibre monocoque and race-oriented fully adjustable suspension, it is extremely light, targeting just 982 kilogrammes (kgs) (wet without fuel), while its powerful Nissan GT-R-derived six-cylinder twin-turbo engine ensures reliability, ease of servicing and the potential for further performance tuning. 

Praga's Bohema: The racetrack-ready hypercar that is also comfy on road trips
Praga-Bohema-Exterior-4

Praga  

Meanwhile, engineers and designers have worked as one on the chassis and bodywork, to ensure all surfaces look compelling and elegant yet remain uncompromised in their contribution to aerodynamic efficiency and performance.

Extensive and innovative aerodynamics, including a unique rear spoiler design, result in over 900 kgs of downforce at 250 kilometers per hour (km/h).

An intricate cockpit with a removable steering wheel

The cockpit is another master of engineering. It can perfectly fit two large adults and its doors swing open giving access over the bodywork with steps built into the footwells to allow drivers and passengers to lower themselves into their seats without having to step onto the seats themselves. Furthermore, the steering wheel is removable to aid entry and exit.

Praga's Bohema: The racetrack-ready hypercar that is also comfy on road trips
Praga-Bohema-Exterior-5.jpg
null

The car is expected to be presented in its final production specifications in the first half of 2023. Potential sales and aftersales are taking place in various countries including Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, UK and USA.

Bohema’s makers pride themselves on having made a car “that you really can drive to the track, pull on a crash helmet (taken from the bespoke luggage fitted in each of the car’s innovative 50-litre side pods)."

"[You can also] put in lap after lap at high speed on its Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, and then drive home again.”

Praga's Bohema: The racetrack-ready hypercar that is also comfy on road trips
Praga-Bohema-Exterior-8.jpg
null

Praga Cars UK will manage the Bohema’s global brand hub from new headquarters in England, providing clients with hospitality and test drive facilities. Praga plans to hand-build around 20 cars per year, but only a maximum of 10 cars will be produced in 2023 ensuring the first Bohema owners are provided with a car and service of superb quality.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium
Phantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceX

"Our first space launch will occur in less than half the time it took Space X to achieve that milestone," said Phantom Space CEO Jim Cantrell.

Chris Young | 9/20/2022
Rise of the machines – The Blueprint
innovationpremiumRise of the machines – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/4/2022
Why the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
sciencepremiumWhy the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
Sade Agard| 11/8/2022
More Stories
innovation
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
Chris Young| 11/22/2022
culture
premiumDigital avatars will allow 8 billion people to be a part of COP27 and demand action
Ameya Paleja| 11/15/2022
science
Researchers discovered a 35 million-year-old army ant
Can Emir| 11/23/2022