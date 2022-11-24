Praga's Bohema: The racetrack-ready hypercar that is also comfy on road trips
Automotive company Praga has released its all-new legal hypercar in pre-production prototype form, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday (Nov .23).
It’s called the Bohema and the firm describes it as “a sub-1,000 kilogrammes, mid-engined two-seater that, in the right hands, is capable of extreme high performance on track targeting GT3 race car lap times on its semi-slick Pirellis. Yet it is also comfortable and practical for head-turning road trips.”
An impressive powertrain
Bohema’s powertrain is based on Nissan’s famed 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine used in all its GT-R models since 2007. It is constructed around an aluminium alloy cylinder block, and there are double overhead camshafts per cylinder bank, with a continuously variable valve timing system on the inlet valves.
Nissan has supplied brand new GT-R engines to Praga for the Bohema and the company is targeting the production car to deliver up to 700 brake horsepower (bhp) at 6,800 revs per minute (rpm) and 725 newton-meters (Nm) of torque from 3,000 to 6,000 rpm.
With its carbon fibre monocoque and race-oriented fully adjustable suspension, it is extremely light, targeting just 982 kilogrammes (kgs) (wet without fuel), while its powerful Nissan GT-R-derived six-cylinder twin-turbo engine ensures reliability, ease of servicing and the potential for further performance tuning.
Meanwhile, engineers and designers have worked as one on the chassis and bodywork, to ensure all surfaces look compelling and elegant yet remain uncompromised in their contribution to aerodynamic efficiency and performance.
Extensive and innovative aerodynamics, including a unique rear spoiler design, result in over 900 kgs of downforce at 250 kilometers per hour (km/h).
An intricate cockpit with a removable steering wheel
The cockpit is another master of engineering. It can perfectly fit two large adults and its doors swing open giving access over the bodywork with steps built into the footwells to allow drivers and passengers to lower themselves into their seats without having to step onto the seats themselves. Furthermore, the steering wheel is removable to aid entry and exit.
The car is expected to be presented in its final production specifications in the first half of 2023. Potential sales and aftersales are taking place in various countries including Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, UK and USA.
Bohema’s makers pride themselves on having made a car “that you really can drive to the track, pull on a crash helmet (taken from the bespoke luggage fitted in each of the car’s innovative 50-litre side pods)."
"[You can also] put in lap after lap at high speed on its Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, and then drive home again.”
Praga Cars UK will manage the Bohema’s global brand hub from new headquarters in England, providing clients with hospitality and test drive facilities. Praga plans to hand-build around 20 cars per year, but only a maximum of 10 cars will be produced in 2023 ensuring the first Bohema owners are provided with a car and service of superb quality.
