Researchers from Lund University and the local water company in Sweden tested what would happen if chlorine was omitted from drinking water in drinking water pipes throughout the country. They found that a harmless predatory bacteria grew in numbers and ate most of the other bacteria.

This is according to a press release by Lund University published Monday.

Now, the study suggests that this predatory bacteria could perhaps be used to purify water instead of chlorine.

“Chlorine is an effective way to minimize growth of bacteria, but there is a risk of potential health impacts from byproducts that form with the chlorine. Chlorine has been linked to cancer and foetal damage and studying whether chlorine could be replaced by other methods is therefore relevant,” said Catherine Paul, associate professor in Water Resources Engineering and Applied Microbiology at Lund University.