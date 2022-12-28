Prediabetes is rising in the US - but it is reversible

Prediabetes means that a person's blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to fit in the diabetes diagnosis. However, prediabetes is actually often a precursor of diabetes. If left untreated, prediabetes can evolve into diabetes.

Regular measurements are important to keep blood sugar stable. NDLA/Tom Knudsen

The process may take years, and it is reversible in most cases, but patients must take measures to stop it. According to the CDC, 80 percent of people with prediabetes don't know they have it, as prediabetes is mostly asymptomatic.

Here's all you need to know about this silent, potentially serious condition and how to reverse it.

What is prediabetes?

Prediabetes is a condition in which there are higher-than-normal levels of glucose in a person's bloodstream.

Glucose is a simple sugar that works as a source of energy for the body. We obtain it from what we eat and drink and from the breakdown of glycogen, a form of glucose that's stored in muscle cells and liver cells.

When people have prediabetes, their bodies don't use as much glucose as they should, primarily because they become resistant to insulin, a hormone produced in the pancreas that enables glucose to enter the cells as ready-to-use energy. This way, glucose stays in the bloodstream.

At first, this may not cause any symptoms, but as prediabetes turns into type 2 diabetes, it can damage the body in several ways. And if blood sugar levels remain high for a long time, or if they rise uncontrollably, they can lead to life-threatening conditions, such as heart disease or kidney disease.

How is prediabetes diagnosed?

Prediabetes doesn't usually cause any symptoms by itself; when people have symptoms, it's usually because it's evolved into type 2 diabetes. This is why it is hard to diagnose prediabetes unless you regularly check your blood sugar levels.

This is especially important for people who meet the following risk factors for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes:

Aged over 45 years old

Family history of type 2 diabetes

Being overweight or obese

Having a sedentary lifestyle

Eating a lot of sugar and simple carbs

Prediabetes can be confirmed through several blood tests.

A1C test. This test reveals a person's average blood sugar levels over the past 2 or 3 months by measuring the amount of glucose attached to their hemoglobin. An A1C below 5.7 percent is normal, between 5.7 and 6.4 percent indicates prediabetes, and 6.5 percent or higher signifies diabetes.

Fasting blood sugar test. This test measures the patient's blood sugar levels after an overnight fast, using a blood sample taken from the individual 8 or 12 hours after they last ate. Results below 99 mg/dL are normal, 100 to 125 mg/dL is a sign of prediabetes, and 126 mg/dL or higher indicates diabetes.

Glucose tolerance test. This test measures a person's ability to absorb glucose by taking blood samples before and after they drink a glucose-based liquid. Two hours after drinking the liquid, healthy people would have a blood sugar level of 140 mg/dL or lower, but people with prediabetes would have a blood sugar level of 140 to 199 mg/dL. Higher than 200 mg/dL indicates diabetes.

Why is prediabetes on the rise in the U.S.?

One of the strongest explanations for the rise of prediabetes in the U.S. is related to the ongoing issue of overweight and obesity in the country's population.