Predictions for what the world will be like in 2100?



By the 22nd century, humanity will have crossed a threshold regarding climate change.

Populations will cease to grow and achieve equilibrium.

Advanced technologies will revolutionize how people live, work, travel, and even think!

The 21st century may well be the most auspicious in human history. That may sound a tad dramatic, but it is likely no exaggeration. Between the threats of climate change, pandemics, human displacement, the challenges posed by accelerating technology, the fate of humanity will be determined.

In essence, what we do between now and the end of this century will likely determine the future of life on Earth (and possibly beyond!). Because of this, predicting the future has never been more important.

In essence, we need population projections and climate data that take into account various scenarios and changes over time. That way, we can plan how we will feed, house, clothe, and employ billions of people when the systems we depend on to do this are being disrupted.