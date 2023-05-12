Princeton researchers help a bot tidy up using large language model

Researchers at the School of Engineering at Princeton University have successfully deployed a large language model (LLM) to help a robotic manipulator make sense of instructions to tidy up a room.

Robotic arms, or manipulators, are great at performing assigned tasks. In a factory setup, the manipulator can assemble machine parts, paint cars and even carve sculptures. However, get one at home, and the robot is clueless. It could turn the house upside down for a simple instruction such as "tidy up the room."

How to get a robot to tidy up

Researchers at Princeton University attribute this to an individual's personal preferences. When tidying up, the major challenge is determining the proper place to place an object. In an industrial setup, every item has a defined destination.