Perovskite solar cells: UK innovation can help scale up production

Perovskite-based solar technologies are the next generation of solar cells that have demonstrated the potential for high energy conversion efficiency and lower production costs. Large-scale production of perovskites has been attempted using printing or coating techniques. However, roll-to-roll production has not been achieved before.

All hands on deck approach

To get to the bottom of the issues preventing such production, the Center brought together a team of chemists, materials scientists, and engineers all on-site.

One of the major hurdles the team came across was the gold electrode that was applied to the perovskite solar cell. Not only is this an expensive component of the entire assembly, but it also uses a slow evaporation process after the device is printed, preventing the production from being scaled up.

The researchers were looking for a suitable alternative to the gold electrode and, by using X-ray diffraction analysis, found that carbon electrode ink was the right solvent to achieve drying of the film without dissolving the underlying layer.

"This innovative layer can be applied continuously and compatibly with the underlying layers at a low temperature and high speed," said David Beynon, Senior Research Officer at SPECIFIC, who was involved in the research.