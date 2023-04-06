Printable multi-energy X-Ray detector developed with solar energy tech

"These perovskite-based detectors can provide rapid response times and offer high sensitivities to enable real-time detection and imaging for complex purposes, including disease diagnoses, detection of explosives, and identifying food contamination," Dr. Babar Shabbir, a senior Exciton Science Research Fellow and the first author of the paper, said in a statement.

How perovskite thin films enhance X-Ray detector sensitivity

Current X-Ray detectors operate at either hard or soft energy levels. Hard X-Rays penetrate dense materials like bone or rock, while soft X-Rays are used for safely imaging living matter such as tissue and cells. However, existing multi-energy X-Ray detectors made from silicon and selenium are limited in their energy sensitivity and spatial resolution.

The researchers have discovered that metal halide perovskites, which are inexpensive to produce and highly effective in managing X-Ray beam intensity, offer a more versatile alternative. When perovskite is fabricated within a diode device, the X-Ray attenuation process creates charges that can be collected to provide a signature of the X-Ray energy and its intensity.

The new perovskite-based multi-energy X-Ray detectors can operate in a broad energy range from 0.1 KeV into the 10s of KeV, significantly wider than existing conventional detectors. Additionally, the new detectors are suitable for large-scale commercial use and can be combined with flexible substrates to create a variety of device shapes and sizes.