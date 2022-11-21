How complicated is printing 3D food? We have the answers

The AMA has only increased our perception of the revolutionary technique, revealing interesting insights. For example, did you know that the hardest ingredient by far to print is marshmallow fluff? Turns out its elastic nature destroys the nozzles.

Here are a few other things we learned.

1. Anything that can be turned into a paste can be printed

That's right. Several Redditors were curious about the materials that Blutinger used to print food. "We print and cook with the same ingredients that you would normally cook in your kitchen. We're not synthesizing ingredients from scratch in our lab or coming up with new concoctions for chicken or anything," Blutinger answered.

Last year, Blutinger and the team experimented with lasers and printed chicken samples, assessing moisture retention, color development, cooking depth, and flavor differences between laser-cooked and stove-cooked meat. For this, all the team did was buy raw chicken breast from the grocery store, puree it in a food processor, and pack it into a syringe within the machine. "Any ground products you find at the grocery store (i.e. ground beef, ground chicken) are ready for printing because they have literally been printed before (out of a meat grinder, which is more like just extrusion)," he said.

Occasionally, the team uses guar gum as a binder for very thin ingredients like pureed vegetables. Guar gum is a natural thickener derived from legumes, "which you'll be surprised to find in a lot of the foods you eat", Blutinger wrote.

2. Printable food could be as healthy as real food

One of the Redditors had a valid doubt - if the 3D-printed plastic introduced contaminants into the food and whether it fell into the dynamic of 'highly processed food'. To this, Blutinger said that the word 'printing' does indeed create "associations with industrial materials like plastic". Instead, he asks us to think of the method as an assembly process of food pastes.