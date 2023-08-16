Printed solar panels could generate power from existing infrastructure

Printing solar panels could significantly improve the scale of deployment of solar panels.

With printed solar panels, even existing infrastructure could be turned into renewable energy generation centers.

The efficiency of the panels is currently low but they are made using non-toxic materials and production can be easily scaled.

With the world racing to switch to renewable sources of energy, investments in solar power are picking up speed. Although the technology has been commercially available for a few decades now, the pace of its adoption his often slowed by constraints such as cost or the lack of availability of land for large solar farms.

Perovskite-based cells are the newest addition to photovoltaics, and their arrival has helped researchers greatly improve the energy conversion of solar cells.

Researchers at the Sustainable Product Engineering Center for Innovative Functional Industrial Coatings (SPECIFIC), a UK Innovation and Knowledge Center at Swansea University, have taken perovskite-based solar cells a step further by making them compatible with the roll-to-roll fabrication process used in printed solar cell manufacturing.