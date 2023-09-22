Privacy concerns amid talks of an even more intuitive Alexa

Looks like Amazon wants to turn Alexa into JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) of the Marvel franchise. The company injects Alexa with generative artificial intelligence, much like Google did with Bard and, Microsoft did with Bing, and a hundred other tech companies did with their products.

“Ideas that seemed like science fiction not so long ago are now a reality,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Alexa and Fire TV, in a blog post.

The AI will be powered by a new large language model and a suite of conversational AI capabilities that will help deliver a “more intuitive, intelligent, and useful voice assistant,” announced the billion-dollar company.