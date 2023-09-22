Privacy concerns amid talks of an even more intuitive Alexa

Privacy concerns amid talks of an even more intuitive AlexaWill Alexa sound more and more like a verbal ChatGPT?Sejal Sharma| Sep 22, 2023 09:15 AM ESTCreated: Sep 22, 2023 09:15 AM ESTinnovationA woman conversing with Amazon EchoAmazon Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Looks like Amazon wants to turn Alexa into JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) of the Marvel franchise. The company injects Alexa with generative artificial intelligence, much like Google did with Bard and, Microsoft did with Bing, and a hundred other tech companies did with their products.“Ideas that seemed like science fiction not so long ago are now a reality,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Alexa and Fire TV, in a blog post.The AI will be powered by a new large language model and a suite of conversational AI capabilities that will help deliver a “more intuitive, intelligent, and useful voice assistant,” announced the billion-dollar company. See Also Related ChatGPT could wipe out voice assistants like Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa 'Dumb as rock:' Microsoft CEO scolds voice assistants Alexa and Siri A more intelligent AlexaAlexa is compatible with many devices like Amazon’s Echo speakers, security cameras, Wi-Fi-enabled home locking systems, thermostats, and electric home utilities, among other things. And it could previously also answer just about any question you asked, so what’s new?Amazon claims that Alexa will be more intelligent and conversational, just like ChatGPT, but in a verbal context. And the user wouldn’t have to call out Alexa whenever they want to converse with her. They could chat without repeating the wake word.Moreover, Alexa can also pick up on non-verbal cues like body language and eye contact. That means when a person converses with a multimedia tool like Echo, it will pick up on these cues via its camera, voice input, and the ability to recognize movement. And these sensors are fused with the new AI model, trained to interpret these signals/cues. You can stop saying ‘Alexa’ whenever you want to interact with it.Sounds a bit Big Brother-ly.Privacy concerns have previously been raised. VPNOverview, a cyber security watchdog, said earlier this year that the always-on listening feature of speakers like Amazon Echo, combined with the vast amount of data the company collects on users, makes them a prime target for hackers and other malicious actors.“A common misconception is that when users interact with their smart speaker, they assume their data is only collected by first-party developers – Amazon, Google, Apple, and so on,” VPNOverview told CyberNews. However, some features in these speakers are developed by third-party developers, which presents a privacy risk to consumer data.Trust issuesSo, what does it mean for consumer privacy now that Alexa will not just be listening to you but will soon be able to watch you? Without elaborating on exactly how it’s going to protect user data, the quantity of which is bound to go up, Amazon, in a vaguely worded statement regarding trust, said, “As with all our products, we will design experiences to protect our customers’ privacy and security, and to give them control and transparency.”Amazon’s Echo speakers currently come equipped with a microphone on/off buttons to disconnect the mics, on/off controls for the camera, a built-in camera shutter, and light indicators so the user can see when Alexa is listening.The company demoed the generative AI-powered Alexa during Amazon’s annual hardware event on September 20. In a promotional video published on YouTube, a woman can be seen interacting with Alexa and asking her to perform specific tasks like creating routines for the next day, creating themes, and an invitation to be sent out to friends for a murder mystery night.AIHomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Rechargeable batteries made from wasteHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflights12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outUpcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 yearsISRO tries to wake up Chandrayaan-3 after lunar night, no response yetCould a gene switch off anxiety?Bridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyThe genius engineering behind 3D-printed rocketsEarth’s crust and mantle grew in sync, study findsIs deep sea mining worth it? Job Board