Private ChatGPT? Microsoft to offer AI alternative for businesses with sensitive information

Microsoft is planning to introduce a version of ChatGPT hosted on its dedicated Azure cloud computing servers to users who are concerned about data leaks and regulatory compliance, The Information reported. Such a service could help users keep their sensitive information from being used to train ChatGPT's language model as well.

OpenAI's conversation chatbot ChatGPT is a hot favorite among companies to showcase how they are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to automate processes and improve customer experiences. However, industries such as healthcare and finance have remained wary of the service since it uses common infrastructure and the risks of data leaks are high.