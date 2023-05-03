Private ChatGPT? Microsoft to offer AI alternative for businesses with sensitive information

Private ChatGPT? Microsoft to offer AI alternative for businesses with sensitive informationIt could cost 10 times more though.Ameya Paleja| May 03, 2023 04:55 AM ESTCreated: May 03, 2023 04:55 AM ESTinnovationMicrosoft office in Paris.Jean-Luc Ichard/ iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Microsoft is planning to introduce a version of ChatGPT hosted on its dedicated Azure cloud computing servers to users who are concerned about data leaks and regulatory compliance, The Information reported. Such a service could help users keep their sensitive information from being used to train ChatGPT's language model as well. OpenAI's conversation chatbot ChatGPT is a hot favorite among companies to showcase how they are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to automate processes and improve customer experiences. However, industries such as healthcare and finance have remained wary of the service since it uses common infrastructure and the risks of data leaks are high. See Also OpenAI itself had a brief mishap in March this year when a bug exposed brief chat descriptions of some users to others. Competitors in business would be distraught if trade secrets or customer information were leaked in such a scenario. ChatGPT on dedicated serversAs part of its multi-year, multi-billion investment in OpenAI, Microsoft has begun to incorporate the AI model in its own products. The software giant has also gained the rights to sell OpenAI's products to customers and is now looking to bundle its Azure cloud computing services by offering a niche product to some users. Since OpenAI is still developing its AI models, it uses customer information for training its language models. Interesting Engineering reported last month how Samsung faced multiple incidents where confidential information was entered into ChatGPT by employees unknowingly looking for help from AI. Most Popular Private data servers could help contain the leak of confidential informationOselote/iStock Microsoft's offering is expected to be aimed at large organizations that are still on the fence about using ChatGPT over such fears of accidental leakage of confidential information. However, this special case consideration is expected to come at an extra cost, which could end up being as much as 10 times the cost of using ChatGPT in a shared space, according to The Information's report. Microsoft's announcement of such a service is expected to come later this quarter but will also compete with OpenAI's own offering, which makes similar promises that will not use the data for training the AI model. It will be interesting to see OpenAI and Microsoft, who have been partners in promoting ChatGPT now compete for the same set of customers with similar products and even similar backend infrastructure. This will also coincide with the launch of bilingual models such as Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen, which will seek customers from the Western markets.The other option for companies would be to choose the cloud computing infrastructure of their own choice and develop AI models based on their own data and needs, much like Bloomberg did. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You The battery tech that could get us to net zero – The BlueprintOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongQuantum in 2027: Take a quantum leap into the future of ITMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTNo more Lithium: 4 ways renewable energy could be stored in the futureScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationSpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion‘Let’s build the ring’: How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi film'A super adventure to infinite space': How generation ships could bring us to stars More Stories innovationIs ChatGPT going to replace you? Possibly — The Blueprint.Alice Cooke| 2/17/2023innovationA Norwegian company is turning worn-out tires into oilAmeya Paleja| 11/28/2022innovationTurkey’s hair transplant robot is 'straight out of a sci-fi movie'Baba Tamim| 9/8/2022