Private Japanese lunar lander successfully enters moon's orbit

Japan's historic lunar lander

The Hakuto-R spacecraft launched on December 11 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission.

“While the lander has performed multiple deep space maneuver operations, this maneuver represents the longest burn performed by the propulsion system during the mission," the company wrote in its press statement.

"The achievement demonstrates ispace’s ability to successfully deliver spacecraft and payloads into a stable lunar orbit," the company continued. "The successful insertion of the lander into lunar orbit is an important step toward the establishment of a payload transportation service, as it demonstrates that ispace is capable of transporting customer payloads to orbit around the Moon."

The Hakuto-R lander is now orbiting the moon and it will attempt to land on the lunar surface in late April. The company, ispace, said it will soon reveal the exact date for the landing attempt.

In 2019, Israel's private Beresheet lunar lander, unfortunately, crashed as it attempted a lunar landing attempt. Success isn't guaranteed for ispace, though the firm hopes its Hakuto-R lander will make it the first private company to perform a successful lunar landing on the moon.

Japan and the UAE are making space history

The Hakuto-R lander is carrying government as well as commercial payloads. These include the Emirati-built Rashid rover, which was designed in the United Arab Emirates and was designed to study the geology of the moon.