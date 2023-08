Space company Privateer, an Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak startup, wants to bring satellite access to the masses with a new initiative. The idea is to enable mass access to satellite data beyond the currently exclusive access afforded to governments and private companies. In this sense, Wozniak hopes people will be able to sort "rideshare" data like images to lower the cost per individual. As Gizmodo points out, this could reduce the cost of an image tenfold from $500 to around $50 per person.

Satellite rideshare

This service would be supplied using a special marketplace for users to search for desired data. When one or more customers are matched using the app's sophisticated algorithms, they can share the cost for access to said data. To do this, Privateer will utilize software tools, including artificial intelligence learning, to aid satellite operators in delivering "optimal regional data" to their clients. Additionally, the company has introduced Pono, a payload satellite attachment that enhances the data processing capabilities of satellites.