German researchers develop process that produces carbon out of air

The research project, named NECOC (Negative Carbon Dioxide to Carbon), was conceived in association with INERATEC and Climeworks. The efforts are part of the goal to make Germany carbon neutral, requiring it to "close carbon cycles in its industries as soon as possible to get there," said a press release.

Meeting targets

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has indicated the need to remove and permanently store the already present CO2 in the atmosphere to meet the 1.5-degree target set for a rise in temperature by 2030.

“We have to find completely new technological solutions if we want to keep up industrial production,” says Dr. Benjamin Dietrich of the KIT Institute of Thermal Process Engineering (TVT). The potential of industrial supply of carbon produced is suggested, which is required in the "production of batteries, building materials, colors, and in the agricultural sector. Carbon is largely produced from fossil fuel sources around the world.

“If this carbon remains permanently bound, we successfully combine negative emission with a component of the post-fossil resource supply as part of a future carbon management strategy," said Dietrich. The team says this would double contribute to a sustainable future.

How the system captures CO2

The process includes three steps - an absorber to separate the CO2 from the ambient air constitutes the first step of the cycle. The CO2 is moved to a microstructured reactor in the second phase, reacting with the hydrogen from a connected electrolyzer.