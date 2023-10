In a recent report from The New York Times by Debra Kamin, seven NASA scientists have shared their optimism regarding NASA's ambitious goal of establishing lunar structures by 2040 as long as they continue to meet their project milestones.

Project Olympus

NASA's vision for a longer human presence on the Moon significantly departs from the brief Apollo program visits, culminating with Apollo 17 in December 1972. Today, NASA is committed to constructing lunar habitats capable of accommodating astronauts and civilians to create the first lunar subdivision for Americans by 2040. While some in the scientific community view this timeline as ambitious, the seven NASA scientists interviewed for this article believe it is achievable, provided that the agency maintains its current progress.