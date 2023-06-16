Tennesse-based startup's new technology will help silence flying taxis

The world might be excited to see taxis flying in cities, but city residents worry about the noise they will create. Whisper Aero, a Tennesse-based startup, has now unveiled its electric propulsion technology that can deliver noiseless flying taxis in the future.

Drones and aerial vehicles with short or vertical take-off and landing capabilities (VTOLs) have the potential to decongest the roads and add a new dimension to traveling in cities. However, the noise generated by these systems could be quite frustrating. After years of effort to move airports outside the city, we are now heading toward a future where noise levels from above will be back. This could even dent the prospects of having air taxis in city limits.