Scientists use protons to develop super efficient memory devices

A KAUST-led international team has found that protons that produce multiple phase transitions in ferroelectric materials could help develop high-performance memory devices, such as brain-inspired or neuromorphic computing chips.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Sunday.

“Ferroelectrics, such as indium selenide, are intrinsically polarized materials that switch polarity when placed in an electric field, which makes them attractive for creating memory technologies. In addition to requiring low operating voltages, the resulting memory devices display excellent maximum read/write endurance and write speeds, but their storage capacity is low. This is because existing methods can only trigger a few ferroelectric phases, and capturing these phases is experimentally challenging,” said Xin He, who co-led the study under the guidance of Fei Xue and Xixiang Zhang.