China has begun construction on a significant renewable energy facility in northwestern China, The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports. Cited in the Gobi Desert and Tibetan Plateau, the facility will feature Qinghai's first pumped storage hydropower station. It will also form part of a series of regional projects built to improve the power grid's reliability.

First of its kind

Pumped storage hydropower (PSH) is a hydroelectric energy storage system that uses two water reservoirs at different elevations to generate power as water flows down from one to the other through a turbine. The system acts like a large battery, storing power and releasing it when needed.