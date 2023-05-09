Pterodynamics Takes Flight: Revolutionary Dihedral Transwing eVTOL Takes to the Skies at Larger Scale

Pterodynamics Takes Flight: Revolutionary Dihedral Transwing eVTOL Takes to the Skies at Larger ScalePterodynamics has seen great success in upscaling the benefits of the eVOTL aircraftAbdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| May 08, 2023 09:34 PM ESTCreated: May 08, 2023 09:34 PM ESTinnovationStay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Pterodynamics has been making waves in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft market with its innovative Transwing platform. And now, the company has released fresh video footage of its latest prototype. The video showcases a larger-scale version of the remarkable dihedral folding wing system that powers the Transwing. The Transwing platform uses a unique dihedral folding wing system to move between hover and cruise modes. This helps it to unlock huge advantages. The dihedral hinges upon which the wings rotate are the key to the design. The wings tilt as they fold, so by the time they're resting back against the body of the aircraft, they're facing upward, along with the propellers. See Also The entire transition is "aerodynamically benign," simple and smooth, and it's driven mechanically by little struts extending from the fuselage, on a linear actuator.The company claims that its unique and patented design looks just like a plane in forward flight, with props distributed along its wings. But when it's time to land, the wings fold back. This allows the Transwing to take off and land like a multicopter drone, but then cruise efficiently in forward flight supported by wing lift.What the larger scale promisesThe latest prototype is larger in scale and promises to be one of the most efficient eVTOL designs around. According to the company, it is capable of squeezing more range out of a battery than competing designs. Most Popular With the ability to run very large wings, as well as the capability to start transitioning toward cruise flight almost immediately upon takeoff, it could revolutionize the eVTOL market.Pterodynamic design with three aircraftsPterodynamics.com Pterodynamics says it has created an exceptionally efficient eVTOL airframe that's also exceptionally small on a landing pad, and mechanically quite simple. The company believes that its Transwing design could offer huge advantages over traditional eVTOL aircraft designs, making it a game-changer in the race to bring different designs to market.There are literally hundreds of companies racing to bring different designs to market, and they all have to deal with the same set of problems. Pterodynamics believes it has solved many of those problems with its Transwing platform.The company's unique design promises to be one of the most efficient eVTOL designs around, offering a range of advantages over competing designs. The Transwing's ability to transition almost immediately toward cruise flight upon takeoff, as well as its large wings and aerodynamically benign transition system, could make it a game-changer in the eVTOL market. We should keep an eye on Pterodynamics – this could be the start of something big.HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Chinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationAmazon layoffs hit amid an increase in robot automation: what to knowDoes being a veggie make you depressed? – The BlueprintSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workMan makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerResearchers discover new method to collect water from humidity using organic crystalsHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?The world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been inventedAstronomers are organizing against the 'unsustainable' Starlink problem More Stories transportationHow a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The BlueprintAlice Cooke| 1/1/2023scienceDenmark and Sweden lead in carbon emissions reduction, but are they truly net zero?Tejasri Gururaj| 4/12/2023scienceGalactic archaeologists find the ancient heart of the Milky WayPaul Ratner| 1/4/2023