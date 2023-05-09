Pterodynamics Takes Flight: Revolutionary Dihedral Transwing eVTOL Takes to the Skies at Larger Scale

Pterodynamics has been making waves in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft market with its innovative Transwing platform. And now, the company has released fresh video footage of its latest prototype. The video showcases a larger-scale version of the remarkable dihedral folding wing system that powers the Transwing.

The Transwing platform uses a unique dihedral folding wing system to move between hover and cruise modes. This helps it to unlock huge advantages. The dihedral hinges upon which the wings rotate are the key to the design. The wings tilt as they fold, so by the time they're resting back against the body of the aircraft, they're facing upward, along with the propellers.