Puma unveils ‘KING,’ entirely animal-free football shoes

"The new KING is made with K-BETTER, a non-animal based upper material that outperformed previous leather in testing for touch, comfort, and durability," Puma Football tweeted on Thursday.

The new boot is made up of at least 20 percent recycled material, which is a step toward a more sustainable future.

"Over the years, we have seen the boot evolve and become ingrained in on-pitch and off-pitch football culture, from the pitches to the terraces," said Peter Stappen, Lead Product Line Manager of Teamsport Footwear.

"The new KING takes the franchise to the next level and offers a super-soft upper with optimal stretch resistance for ultimate touch and control benefits."

K-BETTERM technology

During testing, the new K-BETTERTM technology outperformed the previous kangaroo leather KING boot in terms of touch, comfort, and durability.

PUMA has decided to discontinue the production of football boots made of kangaroo leather entirely. The upper is super-soft and has excellent stretch resistance, giving you ultimate touch and control.