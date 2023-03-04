Puma unveils ‘KING,’ entirely animal-free football shoes
PUMA has reinvented its iconic "PUMA KING" football boots by incorporating its latest K-BETTERTM technology.
Famous players who have worn the KING include Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Eusébio, Pelé, and Lothar Matthäus.
The KING is back in the game with the latest PUMA technology and, for the first time, is entirely animal-free, thanks to K-BETTERTM, an entirely new upper material, said a press release published by the company on Thursday.
"The new KING is made with K-BETTER, a non-animal based upper material that outperformed previous leather in testing for touch, comfort, and durability," Puma Football tweeted on Thursday.
The new boot is made up of at least 20 percent recycled material, which is a step toward a more sustainable future.
"Over the years, we have seen the boot evolve and become ingrained in on-pitch and off-pitch football culture, from the pitches to the terraces," said Peter Stappen, Lead Product Line Manager of Teamsport Footwear.
"The new KING takes the franchise to the next level and offers a super-soft upper with optimal stretch resistance for ultimate touch and control benefits."
K-BETTERM technology
During testing, the new K-BETTERTM technology outperformed the previous kangaroo leather KING boot in terms of touch, comfort, and durability.
PUMA has decided to discontinue the production of football boots made of kangaroo leather entirely. The upper is super-soft and has excellent stretch resistance, giving you ultimate touch and control.
The KING also has a new lightweight outsole with conical studs, a KING stability spine, and an external heel counter, which gives you more control over your movements and the ball.
The boot includes a lightweight removable sock liner with NanoGrip technology, which keeps the foot secure and reduces power loss when changing directions.
The most recent KING women's design provides a custom fit designed specifically for women, combining the most recent KING technology with measurements engineered for women's feet.
The new KING will make his debut on the pitch alongside Granit Xhaka, Nabil Fekir, Ingrid Engen, Lena Lattwein, and others, noted the press statement.
PUMA is a global sports brand that designs, develops, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products in over 120 countries and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide.
