Australian quantum technology developer Q-CTRL has now officially partnered with Australia’s Department of Defence (DoD) and, by proxy, AUKUS partners to develop quantum sensors that will deliver quantum-assured navigation capability for military platforms. The program will use Q-CTRL's "software-ruggedized" quantum sensing technology to enhance positioning and navigation.

Navigating using atoms

Q-CTRL explains that "Quantum-enhanced navigation will deliver the ability for vehicles to position accurately over long periods when GPS is unavailable or untrustworthy, opening new frontiers for defense operations. In air, space, underground, and underwater, quantum navigation permits long-endurance missions that were otherwise impossible and secure positioning against jamming or spoofing by hostile adversaries."