FIFA World Cup’s high-tech balls kicked 76 miles into space aboard SpaceX rocket

"From space to the football pitch. We brought the official football for FIFA World Cup Qatar, becoming part of this historical out-of-the-world journey together with

@SpaceX and @FIFAcom," Qatar Airways Tweeted.

"Thanks to @FIFAWorldCup and @QatarAirways for entrusting SpaceX and the Starlink team to fly two World Cup balls to space and back!" replied tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The balls flew 76 miles (123 kilometers) above Earth, the first stage, while packed inside the Falcon 9 rocket.

Following the booster's descent back to a SpaceX droneship, the vibrant balls finished the first leg of their 800-miles (1,300 km)(800-mile) journey.

Qatar Airways then flew the balls to Hamad International Airport, where they were handed over back to World Cup officials.

Qatar Airways receiving the World Cup balls to be returned to Doha. Qatar Airways/Twitter

A journey of the dream

Al Rihla in Arabic means "a journey," and perhaps this was one of the epic journeys of technologically loaded football.

SpaceX's flight with balls abroad was also a part of a promotion for the company's Starlink satellite internet service in the Gulf country. World Cup attendees were invited to visit the Starlink office in Doha, as per the Starlink website.

The Adidas World Cup match balls, originally manufactured in Pakistan, are the first to use environmentally friendly water-based glues and inks.

However, in this week's semifinals and finals, a different set of metallic gold, maroon, burgundy, and red match balls called "Al Hilm" or "the dream" is going to be used.