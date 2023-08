Did you know quantum transmissions can't be amplified over a city or an ocean like conventional data signals? Instead, they have to be periodically repeated using specialized devices called quantum repeaters.

For the technology to be used in future communications networks, researchers have developed a novel method of connecting quantum devices over great distances.

Since the repeaters are poised to become crucial in connecting distant quantum computers and enhancing security in communication networks in the future, a team of researchers at Princeton has detailed a new approach to building quantum repeaters in their study published in the journal Nature on August 30.