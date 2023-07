US company IVO Ltd., a wireless power technology firm, is set to send an all-electric propulsion system for satellites to space for the first time in October.

The IVO Quantum Drive system was due to launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the rideshare mission Transporter 8 in June. However, delays in developing the company's prototype led IVO to opt for sending their technology to space aboard SpaceX's Transporter 9 later this year.

If it lives up to IVO's expectations, the Quantum Drive could rewrite critical principles of physics that have been a cornerstone for the space industry since its inception.