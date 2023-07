Power grid equipment can now be interfaced with quantum computers!

Power grids are becoming increasingly complex as the number of ways to supply and generate energy expands. This makes classical computers overwhelmed and unable to handle the computational needs of power systems.

But, quantum computers offer hope as they can handle a large number of computations in a short amount of time. Quantum computing research is happening at light speed, and there is a potential for their use to optimize power grids.

Researchers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in collaboration with RTDS Technologies Inc. and Atom Computing, have developed an open-source software interface that connects quantum computers to power research equipment.