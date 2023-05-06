Quantum LIDAR prototype acquires images while underwater

In a remarkable breakthrough for industry, researchers from Heriot-Watt University and the University of Edinburgh have developed a LIDAR system that uses quantum detection technology to acquire real-time 3D images while fully submerged underwater that can capture detailed, 3D information even in extremely low-light conditions found underwater.

Submerging LIDAR systems in water is not an easy feat because water can limit the light and scatter particles, making it difficult to capture clear images. However, single-photon detection, a quantum-based technique, allows very high penetration and works even in low-light conditions.

In their recent experiments, described in the journal Optics Express, the researchers placed an entire single-photon LIDAR system in a large water tank to create a real-time 3D image of the scene of interest. The technology allows the researchers to image the scene even in low light conditions, which is a significant advantage for underwater applications.