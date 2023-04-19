Quantum light source goes fully on-chip, bringing scalability to the quantum cloud

Scientists from the Leibniz University Hannover in Germany, the University of Twente in the Netherlands, and a start-up company QuiX Quantum have demonstrated a fully integrated quantum light source on a chip smaller than a one-euro coin.

The study published in Nature Photonics on April 17, 2023, could be a game-changer for enabling quantum technologies such as quantum computers and unhackable secure communication channels.

What are quantum light sources?

Quantum light sources produce photons (light particles) that can be used as quantum bits or qubits. Integrated or on-chip photonics are becoming popular for processing optical quantum states as they are robust, compact, and scalable, making them ideal for various quantum applications.

However, one of the significant challenges with quantum sources is that they are bulky laser systems. Additionally, they are external sources and off-chip, which makes the qubits susceptible to noise, thereby limiting the usability of quantum sources even more.

What did the researchers do?

To overcome these problems, scientists used hybrid technology. They did this to combine the indium phosphide laser, a laser cavity, and a filter, all on a single chip. This technology not only overcomes the earlier-mentioned challenges but also allows the development of quantum systems on a chip at room temperature and lowers the production cost for various quantum computing applications.