Quantum physicists at Trinity have teamed up with IBM Dublin in an innovative project, successfully simulating superdiffusion on a quantum computer. This significant accomplishment is among the initial results of the TCD-IBM predoctoral scholarship program.

The program plans to collaborate within the industrial sector in Ireland and across the broader EU. The intention is to co-locate research efforts to amplify joint projects and speed up the discovery of novel materials.

Researchers from both TCD and IBM aim to jointly explore the creation of innovative materials with desired characteristics. Leveraging cutting-edge approaches like remote robotic labs, cloud-based AI laboratories, and computational methodologies, they work together to decrease the time needed to unearth essential materials substantially. The potential impact of these materials could be far-reaching, affecting environmental sustainability, energy transformation and storage, decarbonization, and the field of polymer science. Research may also extend to pharmaceuticals and other drugs' synthesis and computational discovery.