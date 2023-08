Scientists at Duke University have harnessed the power of quantum-based methods to unravel a puzzling phenomenon related to light-absorbing molecules, according to a new study published in Nature Chemistry on August 28.

This advancement sheds light on the enigmatic world of quantum interactions, potentially transforming our understanding of essential chemical processes like photosynthesis, vision, and photocatalysis.

Using quantum tools to solve science

At the heart of their discovery lies the concept of a "conical intersection," a term that might sound complex but holds profound significance in chemistry.

This effect limits the potential paths that molecules can travel while transitioning between different configurations.

"As soon as quantum chemists ran into these conical intersection phenomena, the mathematical theory said that there were certain molecular arrangements that could not be reached from one to the other," said Kenneth Brown in a Phys.org article, the Michael J. Fitzpatrick Distinguished Professor of Engineering at Duke.