You can buy this $120,000 racing car simulator for F1 enthusiasts

According to the team behind the project, the simulator offers a true-blue racing experience that gives users a realistic episode of driving a championship-winning RB18. "Driving a Formula 1 car is something most of us can only dream of, but this simulator is as close to the real thing," said Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull, in a press release.

The Race Edition will be available for direct purchase via the official F1 memorabilia e-commerce platform, F1 Authentics, with its deliveries expected to begin by the end of March.

Replica of a legendary model - RB18

According to the team, the static car simulators were developed to honor a legend - RB18, which helped Red Bull taste victory in 17 out of 22 races in the F1 2022 calendar. The same enabled Max Verstappen to lift a second successive driver’s title and fellow mate Sergio Perez helping to cement the constructors’ crown.

The simulator lacks wheels and a rear wing, making it an odd sight at first. Making up for the lost visual appeal is what you experience from sitting inside the cockpit, where the driver is treated with a curved AOC gaming screen & speakers and a computer that contains official Oracle Red Bull Racing CAD data. The combination offers state-of-the-art visual races. The system also gives users the ability to integrate with other owners to run virtual races or championships.