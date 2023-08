Imagine a timepiece smaller than a sugar cube, measuring time with astonishing accuracy.

In a remarkable pursuit of precision, Yuan-Yu Jau and his team at Sandia National Laboratories are pushing the boundaries of timekeeping technology, striving to craft the world's tiniest atomic clock.

Yuan-Yu is leading a pioneering effort in response to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) challenge to create even smaller and more precise atomic clocks.

"They want 1 cubic centimeter for everything, and currently there’s no atomic clock with this kind of size," explains Yuan-Yu. His design stands even smaller, about 1 centimeter long and a mere 2 millimeters wide and tall, amounting to a mere 0.04 cubic centimeters.