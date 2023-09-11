'Radio quiet' boxes will now power world's largest telescope

Radio telescopes detect faint radio signals arriving from distant cosmic sources.

As a result, it is critical that the site is as silent as possible, meaning that it should be devoid of noise caused by any gadgets, such as Wi-Fi, mobile phones, telescope machines, and other electronic equipment, in and around the radio facility.

Noise interference of any kind can distort or block out these signals, making astronomical studies extremely difficult.

This is one of the primary issues a multidisciplinary team of experts recently tackled by designing an advanced "SMART box" to electrically power the Square Kilometre Array Low Frequency (SKA-Low) telescope in Western Australia.