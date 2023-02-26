RadioGPT: 'World’s first' AI-driven radio station is here
If an AI can write essays and answer complex questions, why can’t they run a radio station? That’s the question a media company called Futuri in Cleveland, Ohio, sought to test.
“Futuri is revolutionizing the audio industry with the launch of RadioGPT — the world’s first AI-driven localized radio content solution," said the firm in a press release.
"RadioGPT combines the power of GPT-3 technology with Futuri’s AI-driven targeted story discovery and social content system, TopicPulse, as well as AI voice tech to provide an unmatched localized radio experience for any market, any format.”
How does it work?
RadioGPT scans Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more than 250k other sources of news and information, to identify which topics are trending in a local market.
It then proceeds to use GPT-3 technology, to produce a script for on-air use while AI voices turn that script into compelling audio. Radio stations are given a choice of AI voices for single-, duo, or trio-hosted shows. The AI can even be trained to sound like their existing personalities’ voices.
“As early AI innovators in the broadcast space, it’s only natural that we’re bringing the incredible power of GPT-3 technology, paired with groundbreaking technology like TopicPulse, to radio,” said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig.
“The ability for broadcasters to use RadioGPT to localize their on-air content in a turnkey fashion opens up resources for them to deepen their important home-field advantages in new and unique ways. With RadioGPT, the possibilities are endless. With RadioGPT™, there should never be a ‘liner card’ or ‘sweeper-only’ air shift again. Now everyone can be live and local.”
Social posts, blogs and other content
The program can also generate social posts, blogs, and other content for digital platforms related to the content on the air in real-time. This allows stations to take broadcast audio and immediately publish it on demand.
Futuri’s RadioGPT partners are Alpha Media in the United States and Rogers Sports & Media in Canada.
“At Alpha Media, we always seek innovative ways to engage our audiences. That’s why we’re a part of Futuri’s RadioGPT beta group,” said Alpha Media Executive Vice President of Content Phil Becker.
“With RadioGPT’s cutting-edge language and content technologies, we can deliver a real-time, hyper-localized, innovative audio experience. In fact, I have such faith in AI that I had it write this quote for me.”
