RadioGPT: 'World’s first' AI-driven radio station is here

"RadioGPT combines the power of GPT-3 technology with Futuri’s AI-driven targeted story discovery and social content system, TopicPulse, as well as AI voice tech to provide an unmatched localized radio experience for any market, any format.”

How does it work?

RadioGPT scans Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more than 250k other sources of news and information, to identify which topics are trending in a local market.

It then proceeds to use GPT-3 technology, to produce a script for on-air use while AI voices turn that script into compelling audio. Radio stations are given a choice of AI voices for single-, duo, or trio-hosted shows. The AI can even be trained to sound like their existing personalities’ voices.

Introducing Futuri's RadioGPT™, the world’s first localized radio content powered entirely by artificial intelligence.



Read the full press release here: https://t.co/u2RflAUJv4 — Futuri (@FUTURIinc) February 23, 2023

“As early AI innovators in the broadcast space, it’s only natural that we’re bringing the incredible power of GPT-3 technology, paired with groundbreaking technology like TopicPulse, to radio,” said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig.

“The ability for broadcasters to use RadioGPT to localize their on-air content in a turnkey fashion opens up resources for them to deepen their important home-field advantages in new and unique ways. With RadioGPT, the possibilities are endless. With RadioGPT™, there should never be a ‘liner card’ or ‘sweeper-only’ air shift again. Now everyone can be live and local.”