Israeli Rafael has just announced its hypersonic "Sky Sonic" missile

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has announced that it is developing a new hypersonic missile interceptor called "Sky Sonic." The new missile will be a multi-stage interceptor that will integrate a "hit-to-kill" system but has not undergone any testing.

The company released a statement describing its new missile as an innovative defensive measure against the increasing threat of hypersonic missiles. They intend to showcase the weapon design at the Paris Air Show, focusing on the European market. The system will be unique but follows the same design principles as Rafael's other air defense systems and missile interceptors. It has an open architecture that provides maximum flexibility per the company's statement. Rafael has already presented the project to the U.S., and their feedback was "positive," according to Rafael.