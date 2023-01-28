RaiBo: AI-powered robodog speeds 3 meters per second through the desert

"The proposed controller can be used without prior information on the terrain, so it can be applied to various robot walking studies," said Suyoung Choi, the first author of the study.

"It has been shown that providing a learning-based controller with a close contact experience with real deforming ground is essential for application to deforming terrain."

The team created a system to imitate quadrupedal robot, the force experienced by a walking robot on terrain made of granular materials like sand.

They also developed a structure for an artificial neural network that can walk and make in-the-moment decisions while adjusting to different types of terrain without prior knowledge.

The purpose of this technology's application to reinforcement learning was to broaden the range of uses for quadrupedal walking robots.

Reinforcement learning is an AI learning technique used to build a computer that gathers information on the outcomes of various actions in a random circumstance and uses that information to carry out a task.

AI-powered robodog – 'RaiBo'

RAI Lab Team with Professor Hwangbo in the middle of the back row. KAIST

The trained neural network demonstrated its capacity to operate in a variety of environments, including the ability to move quickly and to walk and turn on soft surfaces like an air mattress or sand without losing balance.

Due to the enormous amount of data needed for reinforcement learning, it is common practice to gather data through simulations that closely resemble physical processes in the actual world.