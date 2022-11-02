Ins and outs of railguns: will they eventually see widespread usage?

However, this might not be the only reason the Navy decided to move on from their planned railgun. Throughout development, the Navy struggled with making its railgun prototypes energy and resource-efficient. Firing a single shot from one of these prototypes involved diverting massive amounts of power from the ship it was stored on.

The Navy’s railguns also suffered from another issue other railgun prototypes throughout history have gone through; poor reliability. Due to the sheer amount of force generated with each shot, the barrels, or rails, of a railgun wear out incredibly fast, making the gun less effective and less accurate over time without constantly replacing its parts.

Test firing at the United States Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division in January 2008. U.S. Navy/Wikimedia Commons

So, what is a railgun anyway?

Rail guns use electrical power instead of chemical power to propel projectiles over long distances at hypersonic speeds. A linear motor device, this weapon typically uses electromagnetic force to launch its projectiles.

Such weapons will usually consist of two parallel conductors (rails) along which a sliding armature is sped up by the electromagnetic effects of a current that flows down one rail, into the armature, and then back along the other rail. A projectile is loaded in the armature, completing a circuit between the rails. It works on the same kind of ideas as the homopolar motor.

However, unlike present-day artillery shells, railgun projectiles are just that – projectiles.

They contain no explosives, relying on the kinetic energy imparted by the projectile, traveling seven or so times the speed of sound, which can rip through steel or concrete, destroying anything in its path.

After decades of research and development, railguns are still very much in the research stage, and it's still unclear if they will ever be used as real military weapons. Any trade-off analysis between electromagnetic (EM) propulsion systems and chemical propellants for weapons applications must also factor in the relative durability, availability, and economics of the weapons, as well as the novelty, bulkiness, high energy demand, and complexity of the pulsed power supplies that are needed for electromagnetic launcher systems.