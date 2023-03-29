New rainbow films offer eco-friendly option for AC units, can cool your house and car

A bi-layered, aesthetic, and effective film

The researchers layered colorful cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) with a white-colored material made from ethyl cellulose, creating a bi-layered film that was both robust and effective. The films were made in vibrant colors, including blue, green, and red. When placed under sunlight, the films were an average of nearly 40°F cooler than the surrounding air and generated over 120 Watts of cooling power, rivaling many types of residential air conditioners.

The most challenging aspect of this research was finding a way to make the two layers stick together. The CNC films were brittle, and the ethyl cellulose layer had to be plasma-treated to get good adhesion. The result, however, was robust and could be prepared several meters at a time in a standard manufacturing line.

Potential future improvements

The team plans to improve the aesthetic appearance of the cellulose-based cooling films and find ways to make the films even more functional. The CNC materials can be used as sensors to detect environmental pollutants or weather changes, which could be useful if combined with the cooling power of their CNC-ethyl cellulose films.

